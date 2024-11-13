A poignant day unfolds for reconciliation bill’s sponsor

The day promised to be a fulfilling one in the life and political career of Brooks Arcand-Paul, the Alberta NDP’s Indigenous relations critic. But the Cree lawyer raised on Alexander First Nation near Edmonton had no idea how sad — and poignant — Nov. 4 would soon become. Just hours before the legislature convened, the member for Edmonton-West Henday learned of the death of Murray Sinclair, 73, a national Indigenous icon whose work drives Canada’s truth and reconciliation conversation. It’s a conversation, in fact, that informs a private member’s bill Arcand-Paul would soon present to his colleagues. “I was deeply saddened,” Arcand-Paul told The Macleod Gazette in an emailed statement. “But a small part of me knew that introducing the Reconciliation Implementation Act on this day had to be part…



Register This content is for Print Subscription Only members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice