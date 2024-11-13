Caregiver expects charges in death of toddler found in barn

By Dave Baxter Local Journalism Initiative reporter Winnipeg Sun RCMP continue to investigate the death of a toddler whose remains were discovered in a rural Manitoba barn, while the child’s former caregiver says she is confident that whoever is responsible for the girl’s death will one day face justice. “I have my suspicions, so I am expecting charges to be laid,” Natalie Anderson said on Tuesday morning at Memorial Park in downtown Winnipeg, where a sacred fire burns in honour of Xavia Skye Lynn Butler. RCMP said the remains of a young child, later identified as Xavia, were discovered in a barn on a property in the RM of Grahamdale in June. Police said the girl would have been between one and two years old when she died, and they…



