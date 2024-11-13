Uncategorized

Caregiver expects charges in death of toddler found in barn

November 13, 2024 23 views

By Dave Baxter  Local Journalism Initiative reporter Winnipeg Sun RCMP continue to investigate the death of a toddler whose remains were discovered in a rural Manitoba barn, while the child’s former caregiver says she is confident that whoever is responsible for the girl’s death will one day face justice. “I have my suspicions, so I am expecting charges to be laid,” Natalie Anderson said on Tuesday morning at Memorial Park in downtown Winnipeg, where a sacred fire burns in honour of Xavia Skye Lynn Butler. RCMP said the remains of a young child, later identified as Xavia, were discovered in a barn on a property in the RM of Grahamdale in June. Police said the girl would have been between one and two years old when she died, and they…

