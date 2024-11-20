Uncategorized

New Brunswick First Nations can claim title over privately owned land: court

November 20, 2024 20 views

Canadian Press-A New Brunswick court has found that First Nations can seek title to vast areas of privately owned land in the province, but to do so they have to go through the Crown rather than the companies that own it. The Nov. 14 decision by Justice Kathryn Gregory of the Court of King’s Bench is in connection with a lawsuit launched in 2021 by six Wolastoqey Nations seeking a declaration of Aboriginal title over more than 50 per cent of the land in the province. The land in question includes areas held by major timber and oil companies, but Gregory’s decision removes the seven industrial defendants from the lawsuit and says only the Crown — represented by the federal and provincial governments — has a direct legal relationship with…

