Randy Boissonnault leaves Liberal cabinet, prime minister says

Canadian Press-Randy Boissonnault is leaving his post as employment minister in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet after weeks of questions about the Edmonton MP’s past claims of Indigenous identity. Boissonnault has been under intense scrutiny after reporting from the National Post that raised questions about his past claims of Indigenous heritage. The newspaper reported that a company he co-owned had applied for government contracts while claiming to be Indigenous-owned. Boissonnault has been described as Indigenous multiple times in communications from the Liberal party and in 2018 referred to himself as “non-status adopted Cree.” He has walked back those claims since the reports emerged and both the Conservatives and NDP this week called on him to resign. The Prime Minister’s Office says in a statement that Boissonnault will “focus on clearing…



Register This content is for Print Subscription Only members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice