National News
ticker

New Brunswick Liberals promise rent cap, tax cuts in first 100 days in office

November 20, 2024 20 views

Canadian Press-A rent cap, tax cuts, and payments to nurses are among the commitments New Brunswick’s Liberal government says it will fulfil in its first 100 days in office. In a throne speech Tuesday, the new government said it will earn the trust of New Brunswickers by rapidly completing a series of pledges made during the campaign that ended Oct. 21 with Susan Holt and her Liberal team winning a majority. Within the first 100 days in office, the Liberals say they will implement a rent cap, remove the provincial tax on new multi-unit housing, and scrap a “clean fuel adjuster” that the premier said adds four cents a litre to the price motorists pay at the pump. The government said it will also distribute retention payments to nurses to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘A legacy of co-operation’: Leaders vow to protect syilx Okanagan waters across jurisdictions

November 20, 2024 23

By Aaron Hemens  Local Journalism Initiative In a historic first, syilx Okanagan leaders and local government…

Read more
National News

Manitoba NDP lays out plans to freeze hydro rates, commission bison statue

November 20, 2024 22

Canadian Press-Tackling high grocery prices, freezing hydro electricity rates and commissioning a new statue reflecting Manitoba’s…

Read more