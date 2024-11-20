New Brunswick Liberals promise rent cap, tax cuts in first 100 days in office

Canadian Press-A rent cap, tax cuts, and payments to nurses are among the commitments New Brunswick’s Liberal government says it will fulfil in its first 100 days in office. In a throne speech Tuesday, the new government said it will earn the trust of New Brunswickers by rapidly completing a series of pledges made during the campaign that ended Oct. 21 with Susan Holt and her Liberal team winning a majority. Within the first 100 days in office, the Liberals say they will implement a rent cap, remove the provincial tax on new multi-unit housing, and scrap a “clean fuel adjuster” that the premier said adds four cents a litre to the price motorists pay at the pump. The government said it will also distribute retention payments to nurses to…



