Quebec politician offers mea culpa for comments on racism in provincial legislature

November 20, 2024 20 views

By  Canadian Press A Quebec legislature member tried to make amends on Tuesday for his controversial comments earlier this month about racism at the national assembly, but it wasn’t enough to satisfy political opponents who demanded a full apology in the provincial legislature. After an emergency caucus meeting Tuesday morning, Haroun Bouazzi published a statement on social media saying he will continue to represent the left-leaning Québec solidaire. “In this sense, I join them in saying that I do not consider that the national assembly and its members are racist and that this is not the party’s position,” he wrote on the social media platform X. Bouazzi also apologized to two cabinet ministers he singled out in an interview last week. The other three parties in Quebec’s national assembly, including…

