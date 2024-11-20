Ontario First Nation declares state of emergency over gang and addiction crises

A northern Ontario First Nation has declared a state of emergency over concurrent crises involving crime, gang activity, addiction and mental health problems that have plagued the community for years. Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg Chief Louis Kwissiwa is calling for policing and mental health help from the province and the federal government. Kwissiwa says the community needs more police officers for a start, as well as professional help for the increasing number of people addicted to drugs. He says addictions, violence, trauma and suicides are increasing. There are just five police officers in the region, but they are a 45-minute drive away. The solicitor general says he has spoken to the chief of Anishinabek Police Services about the seriousness of the issue. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov….



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice