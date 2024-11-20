Mental health worsening across Canada, access to care is uneven, report says

Kristin Pardy hid her bulimia for more than 10 years. When she finally mustered the courage to go to her local clinic in Cartwright — a community of about 400 people in southern Labrador — and share her “secret,” the nurses were “amazing” and got her a referral to an outpatient eating disorders program in St. John’s. But St. John’s is about 1,400 km away, and as a working mom, ”I couldn’t leave my kids for that long. I definitely couldn’t leave my job for that long,” Pardy said. “Because it was going to be an outpatient program, I would still have to pay to find accommodations for the six to eight weeks that I was there. I’d still have to pay my bills while I was there. I’d still…



