Opportunity council split on wolf bounty

By Pearl Lorentzen Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A motion to end a wolf incentive program in two M.D. of Opportunity hamlets was defeated by a tie of five to five. At the November 13 Opportunity council meeting, Councillor Leo Alook added the wolf incentive program in Peerless Lake and Trout Lake to the agenda. “Do we continue with it?” he asked. “I’ve been called about it.” Alook didn’t directly say but implied that community members wanted the program. A wolf incentive (sometimes called a bounty) runs during hunting and trapping season, the end October to the end of March. Trappers or hunters provide proof that they killed a wolf, and the M.D. pays them $250. Earlier, the M.D. had stopped the wolf incentive across the M.D. Spring of 2023, it…
