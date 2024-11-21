Uncategorized

Opportunity council split on wolf bounty

November 21, 2024 17 views

By Pearl Lorentzen Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A motion to end a wolf incentive program in two M.D. of Opportunity hamlets was defeated by a tie of five to five. At the November 13 Opportunity council meeting, Councillor Leo Alook added the wolf incentive program in Peerless Lake and Trout Lake to the agenda. “Do we continue with it?” he asked. “I’ve been called about it.” Alook didn’t directly say but implied that community members wanted the program. A wolf incentive (sometimes called a bounty) runs during hunting and trapping season, the end October to the end of March. Trappers or hunters provide proof that they killed a wolf, and the M.D. pays them $250. Earlier, the M.D. had stopped the wolf incentive across the M.D. Spring of 2023, it…

This content is for Print Subscription Only members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Uncategorized

Kahnawake Grand Chief Diabo having high-level discussions about AFNQL

November 21, 2024 14

By  Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In the wake of a recent two-day conference organized by…

Read more
Uncategorized

Acho Dene Koe First Nation looks to lift alcohol restrictions

November 21, 2024 21

Boyd Clark, the First Nation’s acting band manager, said the nation is exploring the prospect of…

Read more