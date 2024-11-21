Uncategorized

Blood Tribe first responders take a ‘Walk in Her Shoes’

November 21, 2024 16 views

Members of the Blood Tribe Police Force and Fire Department strapped on their heels to raise awareness for domestic violence at the 11th annual Kainai Women’s Wellness Shelter Walk in Her Shoes event on a cold Wednesday morning. November is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Canada, with many organizations bringing awareness to the cause. Doris Low Horn, manager for the Kainai Women’s Wellness Shelter, says they do the walk to help raise awareness that domestic violence is still prevalent in the communities on the reserve. “The awareness is for the women (who) come through our shelters and that we make sure people are aware out there that domestic violence is still alive and well in our communities and on our reserves,” said Low Horn. Const. Kuljeet Khangura, a…

