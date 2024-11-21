New Brunswick First Nations can claim title over privately owned land: court

NEW BRUNSWICK-(CP)-A New Brunswick court has found that First Nations can seek title to vast areas of privately owned land in the province, but to do so they have to go through the Crown rather than the companies that own it. The Nov. 14 decision by Justice Kathryn Gregory of the Court of King’s Bench is in connection with a lawsuit launched in 2021 by six Wolastoqey Nations seeking a declaration of Aboriginal title over more than 50 per cent of the land in the province. The land in question includes areas held by major timber and oil companies, but Gregory’s decision removes the seven industrial defendants from the lawsuit and says only the Crown — represented by the federal and provincial governments — has a direct legal relationship with…
Related Posts
Kahnawake Grand Chief Diabo having high-level discussions about AFNQL
November 21, 2024 14
By Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In the wake of a recent two-day conference organized by…
Acho Dene Koe First Nation looks to lift alcohol restrictions
November 21, 2024 21
Boyd Clark, the First Nation’s acting band manager, said the nation is exploring the prospect of…