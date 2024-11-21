Uncategorized

Police watchdog clears Manitoba RCMP in custody death

November 21, 2024 15 views

MANITOBA- (CP)-Manitoba’s police watchdog has cleared RCMP officers in the case of a man who died after he was taken into custody for public intoxication. The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says the actions of officers and guards did not lead to the man’s death in July 2023. The man, found incapacitated on a road on Peguis First Nation, was picked up by a First Nations safety officer and transported to the Fisher Branch RCMP detachment. The report says while in custody, the man complained of having trouble breathing but declined medical attention. Emergency services were eventually called and the man was transported to a Winnipeg hospital, where he died two days later. The civilian director of the investigation unit, Roxanne Gagné, says in her report she can’t make recommendations…

