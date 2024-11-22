Feds should kill bill recognizing ‘fraudulent right holders,’ COO grand chief says

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter THUNDER BAY — The Chiefs of Ontario is watching as a federal bill to extend treaty recognition to Métis remains alive, Regional Grand Chief Abram Benedict said Thursday. Speaking to reporters after the COO’s three-day fall assembly adjourned, Benedict said First Nations in the province remain opposed to Bill C-53, which would authorize Ottawa to negotiate and ratify treaties with Métis organizations including the Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO). “Our position on (Bill C-53) hasn’t changed,” Benedict said. “It’s something we’ve been calling upon the government to remove off the docket to stop it from happening.” The bill “recognizes fraudulent right holders” and needs to be withdrawn, he said. The bill hasn’t been withdrawn, “but we’re pretty certain that there isn’t going to…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice