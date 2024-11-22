National News
ticker

Feds should kill bill recognizing ‘fraudulent right holders,’ COO grand chief says

November 22, 2024 44 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  THUNDER BAY — The Chiefs of Ontario is watching as a federal bill to extend treaty recognition to Métis remains alive, Regional Grand Chief Abram Benedict said Thursday. Speaking to reporters after the COO’s three-day fall assembly adjourned, Benedict said First Nations in the province remain opposed to Bill C-53, which would authorize Ottawa to negotiate and ratify treaties with Métis organizations including the Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO). “Our position on (Bill C-53) hasn’t changed,” Benedict said. “It’s something we’ve been calling upon the government to remove off the docket to stop it from happening.” The bill “recognizes fraudulent right holders” and needs to be withdrawn, he said. The bill hasn’t been withdrawn, “but we’re pretty certain that there isn’t going to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Business

Blueberry River Resources shuts down amid financial struggles and governance issues

November 22, 2024 40

BUICK, B.C. — Blueberry River First Nation’s (BRFN) economic arm, Blueberry River Resources (BRR), has announced…

Read more
National News

Broken taillight leads to charges

November 22, 2024 39

By Austin Evans Writer A broken taillight led to an Ohsweken resident getting caught driving without…

Read more