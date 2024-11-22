First Nation considers legal options as B.C. approves mining permit ‘without consent’

Canadian Press-The Xatśull First Nation says it is “disappointed” that British Columbia’s Mines Ministry has granted an operating permit for the Cariboo Gold Mine without meeting its leadership or obtaining the nation’s consent. The mine is on the nation’s territory in central B.C. and it issued a statement earlier this month calling for the project to be halted until the nation had given its consent. The B.C. government announced Thursday that Barkerville Gold Mines, owned by Osisko Development Corp., was issued the permit for the underground mine in a process that took 13 months to complete. The ministry said it was the first project entirely assessed under the new Environmental Assessment Act, which was modernized to enhance public confidence, and was done in consultation with experts, the public and First…



