Business
National News

Trump gave Interior nominee one directive for a half-billion acres of US land: ‘Drill.’

November 22, 2024 40 views

Associated Press-BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Donald Trump assigned Doug Burgum a singular mission in nominating the governor of oil-rich North Dakota to lead an agency that oversees a half-billion acres of federal land and vast areas offshore: “Drill baby drill.” That dictate from the president-elect’s announcement of Burgum for Secretary of Interior sets the stage for a reignition of the court battles over public lands and waters that helped define Trump’s first term, with environmentalists worried about climate change already pledging their opposition. Burgum is an ultra-wealthy software industry entrepreneur who grew up on his family’s farm. He represents a tame choice compared to other Trump Cabinet picks. Public lands experts said his experience as a popular two-term governor who aligns himself with conservationist Teddy Roosevelt suggests a willingness to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Business

Blueberry River Resources shuts down amid financial struggles and governance issues

November 22, 2024 40

BUICK, B.C. — Blueberry River First Nation’s (BRFN) economic arm, Blueberry River Resources (BRR), has announced…

Read more
National News

Broken taillight leads to charges

November 22, 2024 38

By Austin Evans Writer A broken taillight led to an Ohsweken resident getting caught driving without…

Read more