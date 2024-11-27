National News
Closing First Nations infrastructure gap could generate $635B: report

November 27, 2024 33 views

Canadian Press-Closing the First Nations infrastructure gap could generate $635 billion in economic output over the next seven years, a new report commissioned by the Assembly of First Nations said. The gap is the result of decades of underfunding and failed fiduciary duties that affect housing, roads, internet connectivity, water treatment plants, ports and schools that the AFN and Indigenous Services Canada say will become more expensive to remedy without immediate investments. According to an April report from the Assembly of First Nations and Indigenous Services Canada, it will cost $349 billion to close the infrastructure gap by 2030, the year Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged to have the job done. That report called for $135 billion for housing, $5 billion for digital connectivity and another $209 billion for other…

