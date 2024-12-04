Results of Alberta town’s crosswalk vote reflects democratic process: mayor

BARRHEAD,ALTA-(CP)An Alberta mayor says his town’s vote to ban decorative flags and crosswalks from public property reflects democracy in action, while others say it’s a step in the wrong direction. More than 1,100 residents of Barrhead, Alta., voted Monday for a bylaw that would bar such adornments, like those recognizing the LGBTQ+ community, from municipal land. Roughly 57 per cent of those who went to polls in the town northwest of Edmonton voted yes to council passing the “neutral space bylaw.” The bylaw was drafted after a petition signed by more than 700 people called for neutrality. “Council responded to the valid petition in accordance with the (Municipal Government Act) and gave the community the opportunity to voice their opinions,” Dave McKenzie, mayor of Barrhead, said in a statement Tuesday….



