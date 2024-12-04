National News
ticker

Results of Alberta town’s crosswalk vote reflects democratic process: mayor

December 4, 2024 2 views

BARRHEAD,ALTA-(CP)An Alberta mayor says his town’s vote to ban decorative flags and crosswalks from public property reflects democracy in action, while others say it’s a step in the wrong direction. More than 1,100 residents of Barrhead, Alta., voted Monday for a bylaw that would bar such adornments, like those recognizing the LGBTQ+ community, from municipal land. Roughly 57 per cent of those who went to polls in the town northwest of Edmonton voted yes to council passing the “neutral space bylaw.” The bylaw was drafted after a petition signed by more than 700 people called for neutrality. “Council responded to the valid petition in accordance with the (Municipal Government Act) and gave the community the opportunity to voice their opinions,” Dave McKenzie, mayor of Barrhead, said in a statement Tuesday….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Assembly of First Nations chiefs turn attention to child welfare

December 4, 2024 7

OTTAWA-(CP)-The Assembly of First Nations special chiefs assembly continues today, with child welfare expected to be…

Read more
Business

In the news today: Services affected by Canada Post strike

December 4, 2024 7

Strike disrupts mail-in cancer screening kits, drivers’ licence renewals, book loans Canadians waiting on government documents,…

Read more