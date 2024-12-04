Assembly of First Nations chiefs turn attention to child welfare

OTTAWA-(CP)-The Assembly of First Nations special chiefs assembly continues today, with child welfare expected to be one of the main agenda items. Nine resolutions are dedicated to reforming the First Nations child and family services program after chiefs in October voted against a $47.8-billion deal with Canada that was intended to do just that. They passed resolutions at that assembly calling for a new negotiation and legal team in hopes it would bring more transparency to the deal. AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak is also expected to speak with media about First Nations policing. Chiefs passed a resolution Tuesday demanding the federal government launch a national inquiry into systemic racism in policing and the deaths of First Nations people. The resolution came after a string of incidents between Aug….
