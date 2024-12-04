In the news today: Services affected by Canada Post strike

Business
Strike disrupts mail-in cancer screening kits, drivers’ licence renewals, book loans Canadians waiting on government documents, such as passports and health cards, can expect delays. The federal government says those who didn’t pay extra to pick up their passports will be affected. Those who need the document urgently are advised to call Service Canada or visit in person to request the passport be made available for pickup instead. Provinces that send residents at-home cancer screening kits are warning people not to send them back by mail during the strike. Some charities are also reporting a drop in donations that they attribute to the strike. In some cases, Canada Post delivers library materials directly to patrons but that is now on hold. So too, are interlibrary loan services facilitated by the…

