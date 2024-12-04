Trump’s picks for key positions in his second administration

National News
WASHINGTON-(AP)-President-elect Donald Trump has filled the key posts for his second term in office, prioritizing loyalty to him after he felt bruised and hampered by internal squabbling during his first term. Some of his choices could face difficult confirmation fights in the Senate, even with Republicans in control, and one candidate has already withdrawn from consideration. Chad Chronister, sheriff of Hillsborough County, Florida, pulled his name from consideration to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration just days after being tapped for the post, following backlash from some conservative figures. Here’s a look at Trump’s choices: CABINET: Secretary of state: Marco Rubio Trump would turn a former critic into an ally as the nation’s top diplomat. Rubio, 53, is a noted hawk on China, Cuba and Iran, and was a finalist to…

