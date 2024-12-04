Festival of Lights kicks off on reserve

National News
By Alexandra Noad, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Kainaiwa Children’s Services hosted their fourth annual Ka Mo Taan Festival of Lights grand opening on Monday evening on the Blood reserve. Lucynda Russell-Rabbit, community program coordinator for Kainaiwa Children’s Services, says they were happy with the turnout, even without the use of the arbor. “We ran out of our 250 lunches and I think we only have 60 candy bags left of 500 so it was a pretty big event,” said Russel-Rabbit. Youth mentors came at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon and helped set up the event. Russell-Rabbit says it’s always a pleasure to see the youth mentors enjoy making a difference in the community. “We have 10 youth mentors here and they always enjoy themselves. Its stressful, but it’s always worth it…

