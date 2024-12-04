What would Squamish look like if Indigenous Peoples had been at the table all along?

By Bhagyashree Chatterjee, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter What would our towns and cities look like if Indigenous peoples had been at the table all along? For urban designer Sierra Tasi Baker, also known as K̓esugwilakw (pronounced Kay-soo-gwii-laow-kwoo), this question shapes their work. A member of the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) and principal of North Vancouver’s Sky Spirit Studio Inc., Baker focuses on integrating Indigenous knowledge and values into urban planning and design. “Squamish is part of our territory—it’s our family’s land,” Baker said, recalling their first visit to the district for a ceremony with their father. “Ch’ḵw’elhp and Stá7mes are two of our ancestral villages. These places are so important to our history—they’re where our people rebuilt after the last Ice Age.” Stá7mes is Stawamus Indian Reserve No. 24, where…



