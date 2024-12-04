National News
Poilievre offers two hours on Monday for Freeland to present fall economic statement

December 4, 2024 21 views

OTTAWA-(CP)-Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is offering to give up time on an opposition day in the House of Commons to allow Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to present the government’s fall fiscal update. Poilievre says he will allow Freeland two hours to present the fall economic statement on Monday — a day allocated for Conservatives to present their own motions in Parliament. The Conservative leader says he’ll give up that time so the government can tell Canadians whether it kept a promise to cap the federal deficit at $40 billion. The parliamentary budget officer is projecting the government will exceed its own fiscal guardrail with a deficit of $46.8 billion for the previous fiscal year. “Not only will we co-operate to let her introduce that fall update, we will actually give…

