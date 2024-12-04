In a first, Birdtail Sioux First Nation gifted bison

BIRDTAIL SIOUX FIRST NATION — Accompanied by a posse of Sioux Valley Dakota Nation Unity Riders and a caravan of cars and trucks, a trailer carrying young bison made its way down to the river valley of Birdtail Sioux First Nation on Tuesday to take part in a ceremony organized to foster stronger relations among the two first nation communities. Members of Birdtail Sioux First Nation, including more than 50 children, gathered outside a newly constructed enclosure that will house a herd of 11 young bison — a gift from Sioux Valley Dakota Nation. Drummers stepped up the tempo as chants and prayers were offered by the group, including Birdtail Sioux First Nation elder Terry Wasteste, before the ceremonial handover, which saw the gifted bison barrelling out of a trailer…



