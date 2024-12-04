National News
ticker

In a first, Birdtail Sioux First Nation gifted bison

December 4, 2024 23 views

BIRDTAIL SIOUX FIRST NATION — Accompanied by a posse of Sioux Valley Dakota Nation Unity Riders and a caravan of cars and trucks, a trailer carrying young bison made its way down to the river valley of Birdtail Sioux First Nation on Tuesday to take part in a ceremony organized to foster stronger relations among the two first nation communities. Members of Birdtail Sioux First Nation, including more than 50 children, gathered outside a newly constructed enclosure that will house a herd of 11 young bison — a gift from Sioux Valley Dakota Nation. Drummers stepped up the tempo as chants and prayers were offered by the group, including Birdtail Sioux First Nation elder Terry Wasteste, before the ceremonial handover, which saw the gifted bison barrelling out of a trailer…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Canada, Inuit take step toward new marine-protected area off Labrador coast

December 4, 2024 20

By Evan Careen Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new agreement between the federal government and Inuit…

Read more
National News

White U.S. citizens once flooded into Indian Territory, prompting calls for mass deportations

December 4, 2024 22

By Russell Cobb, Associate Professor of Latin American Studies, University of Alberta The scene at the end…

Read more