More areas to soon connect to power grid

By Sandi Krasowski Local Journalism Initiative A total of 1,732.5 kilometres of transmission line with 22 substations, 4,231 lattice steel towers and approximately 2,572 wood pole structures make up the new Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system. The $1.8-billion project was financed by Ontario and senior bank lenders. Margaret Kenequanash, chief executive officer of Wataynikaneyap Power, said 16 First Nations will be connected to the provincial power grid for the first time, taking them off of diesel as their primary source of power. “Wataynikaneyap will be continuing to work with McDowell Lake First Nation, the 17th community to become grid-connected in the future,” she said. “As of November 2024, all of Wataynikaneyap assets have been energized and 12 First Nations have been connected. The four remaining communities are working through their independent…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice