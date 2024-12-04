White U.S. citizens once flooded into Indian Territory, prompting calls for mass deportations

By Russell Cobb, Associate Professor of Latin American Studies, University of Alberta The scene at the end of the 19th century in what was known as Indian Territory — at one point encompassing most of the present-day United States west of the Mississippi River —would seem familiar to anyone following the news about the crisis on the United States-Mexico border. Illegal immigrants streamed in, and some leaders had seen enough. Nationalists among the Chickasaw Nation called for a mass deportation of white U.S. citizens. One Chickasaw leader, Judge Overton Love, wrote that undocumented whites should be “placed under arrest immediately and hustled out of the country with strict orders not to return.” Muskogee leaders reported intruders to the federal government. U.S. marshals escorted white migrants to Arkansas and hit them with…



