National News
ticker

White U.S. citizens once flooded into Indian Territory, prompting calls for mass deportations

December 4, 2024 22 views

By Russell Cobb, Associate Professor of Latin American Studies, University of Alberta The scene at the end of the 19th century in what was known as Indian Territory — at one point encompassing most of the present-day United States west of the Mississippi River —would seem familiar to anyone following the news about the crisis on the United States-Mexico border. Illegal immigrants streamed in, and some leaders had seen enough. Nationalists among the Chickasaw Nation called for a mass deportation of white U.S. citizens. One Chickasaw leader, Judge Overton Love, wrote that undocumented whites should be “placed under arrest immediately and hustled out of the country with strict orders not to return.” Muskogee leaders reported intruders to the federal government. U.S. marshals escorted white migrants to Arkansas and hit them with…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brantford Police arrest woman in police officer assault

December 4, 2024 16

BRANTFORD, ONT- A 39-year-old woman has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle…

Read more
National News

Canada, Inuit take step toward new marine-protected area off Labrador coast

December 4, 2024 20

By Evan Careen Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new agreement between the federal government and Inuit…

Read more