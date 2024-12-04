Canada, Inuit take step toward new marine-protected area off Labrador coast

By Evan Careen Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new agreement between the federal government and Inuit in Labrador and Quebec marks the next stage of a process to create a new Inuit Protected Area and national marine conservation area off the coast of Labrador. On Nov. 28 federal and Inuit representatives from Nunatsiavut Government and Makivvik—the legal corporate entity for Inuit in Quebec—signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that could lead to the official designation of up to 17,000 square kilometres of Nunatsiavut’s coastal and marine waters. The area in question, in the Labrador Sea adjacent to Torngat Mountains National Park, “is a transition between Arctic and Atlantic habitats and is home to polar bears, whales, dolphins, seals, breeding and migrating seabirds, waterfowl, and a variety of fish species,” according…



