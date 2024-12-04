National News
Canada, Inuit take step toward new marine-protected area off Labrador coast

December 4, 2024 20 views

By Evan Careen Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new agreement between the federal government and Inuit in Labrador and Quebec marks the next stage of a process to create a new Inuit  Protected Area and national marine conservation area off the coast of  Labrador. On Nov. 28 federal and Inuit representatives from Nunatsiavut  Government and Makivvik—the legal corporate entity for Inuit in  Quebec—signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that could lead to the  official designation of up to 17,000 square kilometres of Nunatsiavut’s  coastal and marine waters. The area in question, in the Labrador Sea adjacent to Torngat  Mountains National Park, “is a transition between Arctic and Atlantic  habitats and is home to polar bears, whales, dolphins, seals, breeding  and migrating seabirds, waterfowl, and a variety of fish species,”  according…

