Brantford Police arrest woman in police officer assault

BRANTFORD, ONT- A 39-year-old woman has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle collision and assaulting a female police officer. The Brantford Police Service (BPS) said at about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, a concerned citizen called police after seeing a woman in possession of a handgun flee the scene of an accident. The BPS said the concerned citizen called 911 to report a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Kiwanis Way and Glenwood Drive and saw a woman flee the scene on foot towards a retail plaza on Colborne Street. Officers searched the area, locating and arresting the suspect within a fast-food restaurant at Stanley Street and Darling Street. Police seized a bb gun found in the suspect’s possession. Police said during the…



