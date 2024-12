Brantford Police arrest woman in police officer assault

BRANTFORD, ONT- A 39-year-old woman has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle collision and assaulting a female police officer. The Brantford Police Service (BPS) said at about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, a concerned citizen called police after seeing a woman in possession of a handgun flee the scene of an accident. The BPS said the concerned citizen called 911 to report a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Kiwanis Way and Glenwood Drive and saw a woman flee the scene on foot towards a retail plaza on Colborne Street. Officers searched the area, locating and arresting the suspect within a fast-food restaurant at Stanley Street and Darling Street. Police seized a bb gun found in the suspect’s possession. Police said during the…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page