Conservatives intervene to delay debate on NDP motion in House of Commons

OTTAWA-(CP)The Conservatives are stalling an NDP opposition day motion in the House of Commons, after the New Democrats intervened in the Tories’ opposition day on Thursday. The NDP was set to begin debate on a motion calling on the government to expand the GST break to cover what they call essentials. Instead, Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman raised a point of privilege about a protest that happened earlier this week, saying three NDP members voiced support for protesters who blocked MPs from doing their work. On Tuesday, about 100 protestors held a sit-in at the Confederation Building, one of the buildings that houses MP offices, calling for an arms embargo against Israel. Most of this morning’s debate time was eaten up by Lantsman’s privilege motion and a series of points…



