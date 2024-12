SCO grand chief hospitalized after fight in Ottawa

By Dave Baxter. Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Ottawa police (OPS) are investigating after a “disturbance” outside of a downtown bar in the nation’s capital earlier this week, while a source has confirmed the Grand Chief of the Southern Chiefs Organization (SCO) was involved in the incident, and was sent to hospital with injuries. “As a policy, the Ottawa Police Service does not confirm incidents by a victim’s name,” OPS media relations manager Julie Kavanagh said in a Friday email. “However, we can confirm that just after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, the OPS received a call for service in the 1-100 block of York Street for a disturbance. “A man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” Kavanagh said. A source has confirmed to The Winnipeg Sun that the…



