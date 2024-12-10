National News
ticker

B.C. selects nine wind power projects to boost energy supply by eight per cent a year

December 10, 2024 46 views

 Canadian Press-British Columbia has given the green light to nine wind energy projects that will boost the province’s hydro-electric grid by eight per cent a year, enough to power 500,000 homes. Premier David Eby says BC Hydro, a Crown utility, has selected the projects following a strong response to its call for new renewable power-generation operations. He says the development and construction will generate between $5 billion and $6 billion in private spending on the projects, four of which will be located in the B.C. Interior, four in the North and one on Vancouver Island. The power supply announcement comes as the Business Council of B.C. issues a report outlining concerns about the province’s economic future due to a potential decline in private sector investment and the completion of mega-projects…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Freeland doesn’t commit to meeting her own deficit target in fall economic statement

December 10, 2024 30

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has not committed to meeting the $40.1-billion deficit target she set for…

Read more
National News

AFN says it’s not prepared to implement chiefs’ child welfare direction

December 10, 2024 39

The Assembly of First Nations is warning it’s not equipped to implement the direction it received…

Read more