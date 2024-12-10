National News
Métis National Council elects new president after months of internal turmoil

December 10, 2024 47 views

Canadian Press-The Métis National Council says it has elected a new president after months of turmoil that saw the once-united organization splinter and have its legitimacy questioned. In a news release, the council announced Victoria Pruden will be its new president, replacing Cassidy Caron, whose term expired in September. The Métis National Council has been in a state of flux after the Manitoba Métis Federation pulled out of the organization in 2021, followed by the recent departures of the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan and the Métis Nation of British Columbia. It’s unclear who was heading the council before the election, and the only two remaining members are the Métis Nation of Alberta and the Métis Nation of Ontario. The Métis National Council says Pruden will work toward advancing the rights…

