Volunteers backbone of community

Volunteers are the backbone of the community and without them many events, gatherings and community projects could not happen. Six Nations Elected Council made sure to thank volunteers and staff on December 10, at the last General Council meeting of 2024. Councillor Greg Frazer said without dedicated staff and volunteers events like Bread and Cheese, parades, the fall fair and many others could not have reached the size or level they’ve gotten to. “Now, we’re coming to the end of the year and we’re entering into the festive season. We’ve had a lot of social events this year,” he said. “Thank you to all of the volunteers that come to help. We can’t put this on without you. Staff of course work late and work long hours, We really do…



