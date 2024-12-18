SNEC mourns staff member who passes away

Six Nations and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nations are mourning the loss of Sean Coaster. Six Nations Elected Chief Sherri Lyn Hill paid tribute to Coaster, a Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) staff member at the SNEC General Council meeting on December 10 and said his absence will be felt. “Council is especially saddened by a recent loss of an employee,” Hill said. “All of us at SNEC join in expressing our sincere condolences to his family, friends and coworkers.” Coaster joined SNEC on February 26, 2024, as a staff cleaner with the Housing Department and Hill said, “he quickly became known for his dedication and strong work ethic.” He was responsible for maintaining cleanliness across various key spaces within our community, including the Housing Office, Lands and Membership,…
