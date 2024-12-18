Eligible Six Nations band members can apply for federal boarding program compensation

Six Nations members who were a part of a federal boarding program could receive compensation for abuse they endured. During the General Council meeting on December 10, Six Nations Elected Councillor Lesley Greene told councillors and community members she wanted to raise awareness regarding the Indian Boarding Homes class action settlement. She said she had never heard of the class action, but was informed of it at the Chief’s of Ontario General Assembly in Thunder Bay in November. In May 2024 the Federal Court approved a $1.9 billion settlement for the more than 400,000 Indigenous people who were placed in a home through the program between September 1, 1951, and June 30, 1992. “It doesn’t matter if you’ve been part of any other settlement, you can still apply,” she said….



