SNEC Christmas turkey give-away approved in closed meeting

Six Nations is making it easier for families to celebrate the holidays with a feast. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) will dedicate $25,000 to give the community items for a holiday dinner. SNEC announced the decision at the General Council meeting on December 10, but approved the motion on December 2, at an in-camera meeting. “This is for community members living on the reserve,” Elected Chief Sherri Lyn Hill said. Hill made the announcement as part of her bi-weekly Chief’s update to the community. SNEC will use the $25,000 to purchase turkeys, hams and 5lbs bags of potatoes to help families enjoy the holiday without the financial burden of an expensive meal. Community members will have the option of choosing either a ham or turkey, but may not have both….



