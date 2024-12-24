Local News
Details of Quebec-Nfld/Labrador Churchill Falls energy deal

December 24, 2024 44 views

Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador have announced an agreement in principle that would overhaul the contentious Churchill Falls energy deal. Hydro-Québec President and CEO Michael Sabia calls it a balanced deal that benefits both provinces, securing low-cost energy for Quebec at a price that is more beneficial to the Atlantic province compared to the previous 1969 deal. Here are some of the details of the proposed pact: What’s in the new deal? Quebec secures electricity from the Churchill Falls plant into the future at a fairer price for Newfoundland and Labrador. Hydro-Québec says the Atlantic province currently receives about $100 million yearly and that will rise to $1 billion. A major part of the deal will have Hydro-Québec will pursue new developments, notably Gull Island, a 2,250-megawatt project targeted to…

