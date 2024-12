Details of Quebec-Nfld/Labrador Churchill Falls energy deal

Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador have announced an agreement in principle that would overhaul the contentious Churchill Falls energy deal. Hydro-Québec President and CEO Michael Sabia calls it a balanced deal that benefits both provinces, securing low-cost energy for Quebec at a price that is more beneficial to the Atlantic province compared to the previous 1969 deal. Here are some of the details of the proposed pact: What’s in the new deal? Quebec secures electricity from the Churchill Falls plant into the future at a fairer price for Newfoundland and Labrador. Hydro-Québec says the Atlantic province currently receives about $100 million yearly and that will rise to $1 billion. A major part of the deal will have Hydro-Québec will pursue new developments, notably Gull Island, a 2,250-megawatt project targeted to…



