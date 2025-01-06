National News
Justin Trudeau announced Monday he will step down as prime minister and Liberal leader once the party chooses his successor.

January 6, 2025 70 views

Here are some quotes: “Canadians deserve a real choice in the next election and it has become obvious to me, with the internal battles, that I cannot be the one to carry the Liberal standard into the next election.” — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ——— “Canadians desperate to turn the page on this dark chapter in our history might be relieved today that Justin Trudeau is finally leaving. But what has really changed? Every Liberal MP in power today and every potential Liberal leadership contender fighting for the top job helped Justin Trudeau break the country over the last nine years.” — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre ——— “The problem is not just Justin Trudeau. It’s every minister that’s been calling the shots. It’s every Liberal MP that looked down their…

