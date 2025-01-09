‘Heck of a guy’: Tributes pour in for police chief believed to have died in fire

MANITOBA-(CP)-A Manitoba police chief believed to have died in a house fire is being remembered as a dedicated leader and an advocate for the safety and well-being of First Nations communities. The Manitoba First Nations Police Service said in a statement Wednesday evening it is believed Chief Doug Palson died in a fire at his home earlier that day. RCMP were called to the home west of Winnipeg in the Rural Municipality of Portage la Prairie, which they confirmed belonged to Palson. They say they found remains inside, but have not confirmed the identity of the deceased. Mounties said they had no new information to release on Thursday, adding they will confirm the identity once it has been determined through an autopsy. At an unrelated event Thursday, Premier Wab Kinew…



