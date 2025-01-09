National News
ticker

Hajdu says failing to pass First Nations water bill would be ‘deep disappointment’

January 9, 2025 46 views

OTTAWA-(CP)Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says it will be a “deep disappointment” if a First Nations drinking water bill dies completely before the next election. The bill is a landmark change for First Nations which would ensure First Nations communities have reliable access to clean drinking water and protect source water on their territories. The bill was waiting for third reading in the House of Commons when parliament was prorogued until March 24. It and all other legislation that had not yet passed will now die unless the government can get agreement from other parties to pick debate on bills up where they left off. Hajdu says the government is prepared to bring the bill back and is asking opposition parties to help move it forward. But the Conservatives, NDP…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘Heck of a guy’: Tributes pour in for police chief believed to have died in fire

January 9, 2025 52

MANITOBA-(CP)-A Manitoba police chief believed to have died in a house fire is being remembered as…

Read more
National News

Brant OPP investigate series of vehicle break-ins and frauds

January 9, 2025 59

BRANT, ON – Brant County Ontario Provincial Police, (OPP), are seeking the public’s help after a…

Read more