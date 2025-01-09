Hajdu says failing to pass First Nations water bill would be ‘deep disappointment’

OTTAWA-(CP)Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says it will be a “deep disappointment” if a First Nations drinking water bill dies completely before the next election. The bill is a landmark change for First Nations which would ensure First Nations communities have reliable access to clean drinking water and protect source water on their territories. The bill was waiting for third reading in the House of Commons when parliament was prorogued until March 24. It and all other legislation that had not yet passed will now die unless the government can get agreement from other parties to pick debate on bills up where they left off. Hajdu says the government is prepared to bring the bill back and is asking opposition parties to help move it forward. But the Conservatives, NDP…
