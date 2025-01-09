National News
Brant OPP investigate series of vehicle break-ins and frauds

January 9, 2025 58 views

BRANT, ON – Brant County Ontario Provincial Police, (OPP), are seeking the public’s help after a series of vehicle break-ins and fraudulent transactions involving stolen credit cards occurred on January 6, 2025. Brant County OPP were called after multiple vehicles parked at a  Worthington Drive business in Brant County were targeted. Windows were smashed, and items, including wallets, were stolen between 10 and 11 a.m. OPP said  investigation revealed that a number of  fraudulent transactions were made across Brant County and the City of Brantford using stolen credit cards. Consistent suspect descriptions were provided at each location that included: A male suspect wearing a surgical mask, green/grey cap, a white sweatshirt with a hood, and red running shoes. At another location, the same individual was seen wearing a Gucci cap,…

