Brant OPP investigate series of vehicle break-ins and frauds

BRANT, ON – Brant County Ontario Provincial Police, (OPP), are seeking the public’s help after a series of vehicle break-ins and fraudulent transactions involving stolen credit cards occurred on January 6, 2025. Brant County OPP were called after multiple vehicles parked at a Worthington Drive business in Brant County were targeted. Windows were smashed, and items, including wallets, were stolen between 10 and 11 a.m. OPP said investigation revealed that a number of fraudulent transactions were made across Brant County and the City of Brantford using stolen credit cards. Consistent suspect descriptions were provided at each location that included: A male suspect wearing a surgical mask, green/grey cap, a white sweatshirt with a hood, and red running shoes. At another location, the same individual was seen wearing a Gucci cap,…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page