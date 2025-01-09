National News
ticker

Mask Rules Are Back in BC Hospitals

January 9, 2025 56 views

By Michelle Gamage Local Jouranlism Intitaitve Reporter The Tyee Masks are back for British Columbia’s health-care sector. On Wednesday the province said it had reintroduced masking requirements for all health-care workers, volunteers, contractors, patients and visitors. The masking requirements kicked off on Monday and will last for the duration of respiratory season, which usually ends once the weather improves in the spring. Masks will be required “in areas where patients are actively receiving care, except when eating and/or drinking,” the Health Ministry said in a statement Wednesday. This will apply to health authority-operated facilities, including emergency departments, waiting rooms, hospitals, long-term care and assisted living, outpatient clinics and ambulatory care settings. Residents in long-term care and assisted living must wear a mask over their nose and mouth. Patients and visitors…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘Heck of a guy’: Tributes pour in for police chief believed to have died in fire

January 9, 2025 53

MANITOBA-(CP)-A Manitoba police chief believed to have died in a house fire is being remembered as…

Read more
National News

Hajdu says failing to pass First Nations water bill would be ‘deep disappointment’

January 9, 2025 47

OTTAWA-(CP)Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says it will be a “deep disappointment” if a First Nations…

Read more