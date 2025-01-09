National News
Canada investing $2.5 million towards proposed biofuel refinery in town

January 9, 2025 58 views

By Ken Kellar Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The federal government is investing more than $2 million in a project that could see a revolutionary new industry take root in Fort Frances. In a media event held yesterday, Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at Seven Generations Education Institute’s Rainy Lake campus, Thunder Bay-Rainy River MP Marcus Powlowski made an announcement of $2.5 million that will be going to Wanagekong-Biiwega’iganan Clean Energy Corporation (WBCEC). The investment from the federal government will help fund the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) phase of a project that is working to establish an industrial plant that will turn local wood waste into low-carbon fuels. WBCEC is an entity made up of the ten local First Nation communities in the southern end of Treaty #3 working in partnership with…

