Canada investing $2.5 million towards proposed biofuel refinery in town

By Ken Kellar Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The federal government is investing more than $2 million in a project that could see a revolutionary new industry take root in Fort Frances. In a media event held yesterday, Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at Seven Generations Education Institute’s Rainy Lake campus, Thunder Bay-Rainy River MP Marcus Powlowski made an announcement of $2.5 million that will be going to Wanagekong-Biiwega’iganan Clean Energy Corporation (WBCEC). The investment from the federal government will help fund the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) phase of a project that is working to establish an industrial plant that will turn local wood waste into low-carbon fuels. WBCEC is an entity made up of the ten local First Nation communities in the southern end of Treaty #3 working in partnership with…
Related Posts
‘Heck of a guy’: Tributes pour in for police chief believed to have died in fire
January 9, 2025 50
MANITOBA-(CP)-A Manitoba police chief believed to have died in a house fire is being remembered as…
Hajdu says failing to pass First Nations water bill would be ‘deep disappointment’
January 9, 2025 45
OTTAWA-(CP)Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says it will be a “deep disappointment” if a First Nations…