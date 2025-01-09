Fort Frances has new councillor

FORT FRANCIS-After almost two months of uncertainty, the town of Fort Frances has a new sitting councillor. Following a special meeting of town council held on December 17, 2024, William Morrison Jr. was appointed to fill the council vacancy that was created in October 2024 when then-councillor Mandi Olson announced her resignation. Morrison was appointed following several rounds of voting, and sworn in immediately following the voting period. Morrison joins council for the remainder of this municipal term, which comes to an end in 2026 with the next Ontario municipal elections. According to the personal statement prepared by Morrison for his application, and which was subsequently presented to council verbally during last night’s meeting, the newest councillor brings with him a wealth of municipal experience. Morrison had previously served as…



