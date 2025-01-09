Chief of Manitoba First Nations Police Service believed dead after house fire

-Canadian Press-The chief of the Manitoba First Nations Police Service is believed to have died after an early morning house fire. RCMP say they were called early Wednesday to a residence in the Rural Municipality of Portage la Prairie that was confirmed as belonging to Chief Doug Palson. They say investigators found human remains in the home and that the identity of the deceased has yet to be confirmed. A statement on the police service’s website says that although the investigation is ongoing, it’s believed Palson was the one who died. The Manitoba First Nations Police Service serves 10 communities and is governed by the Dakota Ojibway Tribal Council Police Commission. Commission chair Sherri Thomas says in the statement that Palson was a “passionate leader” who loved the police service….



