National News
ticker

How to improve climate predictions? McGill researchers turn to 19th century letters

January 10, 2025 67 views

(CP)A team led by McGill University researchers came up with a method they hope could improve climate models over Africa by combining them with 19th century missionary records, refashioning dubious documents in a bid to better inform projections of global warming’s impact. Models are an important way for scientists and decision-makers to understand how human influence is changing the climate. To come up with those projections, climate models depend on historical baselines – temperature and precipitation, for example – to validate and refine their results. But a lack of historical region-specific data across parts of Africa, plus a major deficit in weather stations compared to North America and Europe, has contributed to model uncertainty. “Africa’s absence from the underlying data makes deploying these projections uncomfortable, as it partly represents the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Driver for drug trafficker sentenced to two years less a day in the community

January 10, 2025 65

Local Journalism Initiative A Provincial Court judge sentenced a Prince George woman on Wednesday, Jan. 8…

Read more
National News

Prorogation means uncertain fate for many bills: Yukon MP

January 10, 2025 74

By Talar Stockton  Local Journalism Initiative Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article stated the…

Read more