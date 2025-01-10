The Latest: Judge sentences Donald Trump in hush money case but declines to impose any punishment

President-elect Donald Trump was formally sentenced Friday in his hush money case, but the judge declined to impose any punishment. The outcome cements Trump’s conviction while freeing him to return to the White House unencumbered by the threat of a jail term or a fine. Here’s the latest: Trump can still vote after sentencing, but can’t own a gun and will have to turn over a DNA sample President-elect Donald Trump doesn’t have to go to jail, pay a fine or perform community service as a result of his New York hush money conviction. A judge ended the case Friday with a sentence of an unconditional discharge, closing the case with no punishment. But unless the conviction for falsifying business records is someday overturned, Trump will have felonies on his…



