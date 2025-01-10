National News
ticker

Prorogation means uncertain fate for many bills: Yukon MP

January 10, 2025 75 views

By Talar Stockton  Local Journalism Initiative Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article stated the Yukon gets 100 votes – the correct terminology was 100 points, not 100 votes. The News regrets the error. With the resignation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and prorogation of Parliament, many Canadians have turned to watch the Liberal leadership race. The Yukon will have a say in the next Liberal party leader, said Yukon MP Brendan Hanley, who is a Liberal MP. Each riding gets 100 points in electing the party’s next leader: given our relatively smaller population compared to some other electoral districts, our influence may be stronger, he said. Hanley spoke with the News on Jan. 9, the day after he attended the Liberal Party’s caucus meeting in Ottawa. He said…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Driver for drug trafficker sentenced to two years less a day in the community

January 10, 2025 70

Local Journalism Initiative A Provincial Court judge sentenced a Prince George woman on Wednesday, Jan. 8…

Read more
National News

The Latest: Judge sentences Donald Trump in hush money case but declines to impose any punishment

January 10, 2025 76

President-elect Donald Trump was formally sentenced Friday in his hush money case, but the judge declined…

Read more