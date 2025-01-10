Prorogation means uncertain fate for many bills: Yukon MP

By Talar Stockton Local Journalism Initiative Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article stated the Yukon gets 100 votes – the correct terminology was 100 points, not 100 votes. The News regrets the error. With the resignation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and prorogation of Parliament, many Canadians have turned to watch the Liberal leadership race. The Yukon will have a say in the next Liberal party leader, said Yukon MP Brendan Hanley, who is a Liberal MP. Each riding gets 100 points in electing the party’s next leader: given our relatively smaller population compared to some other electoral districts, our influence may be stronger, he said. Hanley spoke with the News on Jan. 9, the day after he attended the Liberal Party’s caucus meeting in Ottawa. He said…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice