Driver for drug trafficker sentenced to two years less a day in the community

January 10, 2025 69 views

Local Journalism Initiative A Provincial Court judge sentenced a Prince George woman on Wednesday, Jan. 8 to two years less a day, to be served in the community, for possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking. Under Judge David Simpkin’s conditional sentence order, Robin Taralee Leveille, 33, will spend 10 months in house arrest, with limited allowance to leave her residence, then another 10 months on an 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. curfew. Leveille was charged in September 2023, almost two years after her arrest with co-accused Sebastian Gordon Goudreau, 36. Goudreau, her former boyfriend, is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 11, according to the online court database. Court heard that Prince George RCMP had Goudreau and Leveille under surveillance for nearly two months when they spotted…

