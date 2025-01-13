Closing of Manitoba vet clinic highlights need for reliable services in the north

Canadian Press-Whenever Sarah Driediger’s dog Hero needs medical attention, the Thompson, Man., woman will now have to pack up her vehicle and drive eight hours south to Winnipeg. That’s because the northern city’s only full-time veterinary clinic closed at the beginning of this year. Pet owners in the city of about 13,000 and nearby communities will have to head south for services, or rely on pop-up clinics hosted by pet rescues or outside veterinary practices, to access care for their furry loved ones. “It’s hard to find somebody. We have quite a few vets that are eager to come and help, but not to come and stay,” Driediger said in a recent interview. “Even if we have a vet once a week or once a month, that’s not enough. It’s…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice